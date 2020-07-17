Sports News

Thomas Partey calls on Atlético Madrid teammates to finish season with flourish

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is excited by Atletico Madrid's 2-0 victory against Getafe, calling on his teammates to finish the season strongly.

Partey came in for Saul Niguez in the 67th minute and took just thirteen minutes to register his name on the score sheet.



Marcus Llorente opened the scoring for the Rojiblancos nine minutes into the second half after a barren first stanza.



Getafe created several chances in the first half and nearly took the lead but defender Felipe Luis was on hand to clear off theline.



Diego Costa had Atletico's best chance in the first half, but the former Chelsea man wasted the opportunity.



However, the game exploded to life in the second half following changes by manager Diego Simeone.

The win extends the Madrid based club's unbeaten run to 17 games.



Partey took to social media after the match to urge his teammates to finish the campaign with a flourish as victory against Real Sociedad will see the Rojiblanco seal third spot.



"We added three points with a great team work trabajo 3 3. Now it's time to focus on the last game of @laliga #AupaAtleti



Partey has made 45 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four times and registering one assist.

