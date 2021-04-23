Thomas Partey can be one of the world's best midfielders - Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez has stated that Arsenal man Thomas Partey has the capabilities to be one of the world's best midfielders.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners in the 2019/20 summer window after his release clause was triggered.



But, his adjustment has not gone as planned with a number of injuries suffered.



“I think he’s been very unlucky because of injuries, especially now that in the UK they are more confined like we were in Spain some months ago," he told Goal.



“It’s difficult because he started pre-season with us and then he left without finishing it. He tried to play every game, he got injured, then he tried to come back before the correct time."

“Everything has been a bit unfortunate, but I think next season will be a great season for him."



“As a player he’s incredible and if he manages to keep this consistency, he can be one of the best in the world honestly.”



“I think having a coach like Arteta at Arsenal eased things a lot for him. He knows the language and it is a culture that suits him."



