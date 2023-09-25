Thomas Partey, come and save us - Arsenal fans cry out after draw against Tottenham

Thomas Partey

Some Arsenal fans have called on Thomas Partey to come to their rescue after the Gunners failed to beat Tottenham on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

A section of them cannot wait to have the injured Ghanaian back in action as Arsenal approach big fixtures on the calendar.



Arsenal could not dominate and gain much control as they have done in their previous meetings against Spurs as they were held a two-all draw at the Emirates.



Last season, the Gunners did a double over their rivals with Thomas Parety in the thick of affairs. The Ghanaian scored a screamer in a 3-1 win over Spurs at the Emirates.



Some fans have expressed that the Gunners would have performed better and won the derby if Partey was available.



The Ghanaian has been out of action for a while due to a knee injury he sustained in training.

In his absence, Arsenal have won three and drew two of their last five games with new signing Declan Rice playing the lone pivot role.



Unfortunately, Rice picked up an injury during the stalemate against Spurs and will undergo an assessment to determine the degree of the injury.



Arsenal's injury woes continue with the addition of Rice taking the list to five players. The Gunners have Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla on their schedule for October.



Check out Arsenal fans reaction after draw against Tottenham

Thomas Partey, come and save us. pic.twitter.com/KsY69yksaG — ARDENT GOONER (@saltimes) September 24, 2023

I never trust Arsenal team without Partey. I swear! — Kitman (@GeofryRichards) September 24, 2023

TP & Rice in the cm will be perfect, we will control the big games with both in cm. — TopGunLimassol (@topgunlimassol) September 25, 2023

Partey in that game we would’ve had control of the midfield and won — Folabi????✨ (@itsfolabi) September 24, 2023

With Partey we would have controlled the game easily — American_Gunner (@Its_Gauch0) September 24, 2023

The way Jorginho plays makes me miss Thomas Partey. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 24, 2023

Thomas Partey Appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/xdwsj9oTZI — Ebuka Means Great ???? (@EbukaMeansGreat) September 24, 2023

Same Arsenal fans that wanted Thomas Partey out of their club (now missing him so badly) want Gabriel Jesus gone because he couldn’t get them a goal today. Most of these people talk out of their asses. pic.twitter.com/XtQzLPWSGj — AllLivesMatter (@Im91389331) September 25, 2023

I honestly thought we wouldn’t miss Thomas Partey with Rice but nah nothing can replace this beast. pic.twitter.com/g8AxUW0Po1 — TH14™️⚡️ (@Thomasconlin17) September 24, 2023

North London derby is not same without Thomas partey pic.twitter.com/q4GGUYTnSx — saxon (@appaujunior12) September 24, 2023

