Thomas Partey commands global recognition after heroics against Manchester United

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has catapulted into global stardom after his heroics for Arsenal against Manchester United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The world is now beginning to take notice of his immense quality after he starred for the Gunners in their 1-0 win at Manchester United at the weekend.



With the global allure and stature of the English Premier League, the masterful performance of the Ghana international is gaining massive traction around the world.



The deputy Ghana captain has earned praises from several former and current stars after being compared to Arsenal legend Patrick Viera.



