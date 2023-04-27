Thomas Partey details how Emmanuel Adebayor destroyed his Arsenal legacy

Thomas Partey(L) and Emmanuel Adebayor(R)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has stated that former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor destroyed his legacy at the club.

Adebayor is one of the few African footballers who had a great career at Arsenal. However, he ended up in the bad books of the fans when he wildly celebrated his goal in front of Arsenal fans while playing for Manchester City.



Partey believes the Togolese legend's action crashed his legacy at the North London side.



"I think he gave and then destroyed. Everything he gave here was fantastic but when he scored against Arsenal and celebrated, he destroyed," he told SuperSports.



Partey, nonetheless, acknowledged Adebabyor's quality but insisted that he destroyed his legacy at Arsenal after leaving the club.



"For me, he is a fantastic player and one of the best strikers in Africa but if you want to talk about here, he built everything, and here and after he destroyed."

Adebayor's move to Manchester City in the January transfer window in 2009 did not sit down well with the fans who turned against him.



The striker, fortunately, had a reply to the abuse he received when he scored in Man City's 4-2 win at the Etihad. When his header went in for the fourth goal, he run at the length of the pitch and did a knee slide in front of the Arsenal fans.



Speaking after the game Adebayor said: “I was being abused by people who six months ago were singing my name and the abuse was for no reason. There is only so much abuse a man can take until he reaches breaking point.



An offer came in for me and, as I understand it, Arsene [Wenger] and the club accepted [it]. It was not my fault I left, it was Arsene who wanted to accept the offer for me.”



Emmanuel Adebayor was fined £25,000 for his celebration.

