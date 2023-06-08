Thomas Partey determined to stay at Arsenal amid transfer rumors

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is determined to stay at Arsenal and continue his role as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Thomas Partey has been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal, with most reports claiming that he could join one of the top Italian clubs.



Reports by CBS Sports however indicate that the Ghanaian midfielder is happy at Arsenal and would like to continue his stay at the club.



The report adds that while Arsenal are working on tying down their key players with long-term contracts, no such offers have been made to Thomas Partey.



With barely two years left on his contract, Arsenal have reportedly given no indication of their willingness to extend the deal of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Despite Arsenal’s reported reluctance to offer Partey a new deal, the player is believed to be focused on the coming season and helping Arsenal challenge for the title.



In the 2022/2023 season, Thomas Partey made forty appearances for Arsenal overall, helping the club to finish second in the Premier League.



The Ghanaian player scored three goals for Arsenal with his strike against Tottenham being a standout goal.



Arsenal are reportedly interested in West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice whom Mikel Arteta view as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey.