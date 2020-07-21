Thomas Partey doubtful for Champions League after injury

Sports News Tue, 21 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is a doubt for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League tie with RB Leipzig after picking up a muscle injury.
Partey suffered the strain against Real Sociedad and, just weeks before European competition resumes, is facing a race against time to be fit.
The midfielder is a key part of Diego Simeone’s side alongside Saul and Koke.
He has played 46 games this season, scoring four goals and giving one assist.
Atletico are intent on renewing his contract despite intense interest from Arsenal.
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Jordan Ayew extends goalless run as Crystal Palace bow to Wolves
- Andre Ayew tips Swansea manager for success
- Partey will be more suitable for Manchester United - George Boateng
- Tariq Lamptey features as Brighton secure PL status in draw against Newcastle United
- Christian Atsu warms bench again as Newcastle draw with Brighton
- Read all related articles