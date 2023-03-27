Thomas Partey dropped, Semenyo starts: Check out Ghana's lineup for Angola clash

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Thomas Partey has been dropped to the bench as Black Stars coach Chris Hughton names his squad for the Angola return leg in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Inaki Williams has also been benched after featuring in 7 games without scoring for the Blkackj Stars.



In Inaki's absence, Antoine Semenyo who scored the winner against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, will be leading the attack for Ghana.

Check out the lineup below:



