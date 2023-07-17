Thomas Partey excluded from Arsenal's squad for USA pre-season tour due to injury

Thomas Partey

Ghana international Thomas Partey will remain in England for a week to continue his recovery as Arsenal travel to the USA for pre-season.

Partey has been training with the Gunners weeks ago after reporting for preseason following a short break in Ghana. He was involved in Arsenal’s 3-3 stalemate against German outfit Nurnberg last week.



But the Black Stars midfielder has been left out of Arsenal’s travelling squad to the USA due to an injury.



The former Atletico Madrid star is expected to join his teammates in the USA next week together with Emile Smith Rowe.



The Premier League giants have decided to left the pair behind to recover fully before they join their teammates in the North American country.



Arsenal will face MLS All-Stars team at Audi Field, Washington D.C on Wednesday, July 19.



The Gunners are expected to play Manchester United in the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22 in New Jersey before the wrap up their tour with a game against Barcelona on Wednesday, July 26 at SoFi Stadium.



US Tour 2023 – travelling squad:

1 Aaron Ramsdale



2 William Saliba



3 Kieran Tierney



4 Ben White



6 Gabriel Magalhaes



7 Bukayo Saka



8 Martin Odegaard

9 Gabriel Jesus



11 Gabriel Martinelli



12 Jurrien Timber



13 Alex Runarsson



14 Eddie Nketiah



15 Jakub Kiwior



16 Rob Holding

18 Takehiro Tomiyasu



19 Leandro Trossard



20 Jorginho



21 Fabio Vieira



25 Mohamed Elneny



26 Folarin Balogun



27 Marquinhos

29 Kai Havertz



31 Karl Hein



32 Auston Trusty



35 Oleksandr Zinchenko



41 Declan Rice



45 Amario Cozier-Duberry