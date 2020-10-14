Thomas Partey eyes Premier League success with Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has said that his major objective is to help the club reclaim their lost glory.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian midfielder was unveiled by Arsenal after a completing a £45 million move to the club from Atletico Madrid.



Speaking at his unveiling on Tuesday, Partey said that getting Arsenal to challenge for the major trophies is his major preoccupation.



He expressed confidence in the possibility of the Gunners winning the 2020/2021 league title.



So far Arsenal have picked nine points from the opening four games with the only defeat coming against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.



The 13-time league champions have not won the Premier League since the Invincibles did it in a grand style in 2004.



But Partey who admits that winning the Premier League will not be easy is positive about the chances of the Gunners.

“Everybody is wanting to win all the trophies that can be won. That’s my goal also. It’s something that’s difficult but we’re working towards it and we’re ready. We have to go all out and try and achieve all I have said. That’s the objective of the club and myself. We have to get back to where we belong,” he noted.



Partey is not unaware of the challenge that is facing him in England but the strong-minded midfielder is unfazed.



He has vowed to give his all to help Arsenal win major trophies including the Champions League which has eluded them for God knows how long.



“It’s a great challenge,” added Partey, who won the Europa League and Uefa Super Cup, and played in the 2016 Champions League final with Atletico.



“I want to experience new challenges. I’m ready to give it my all and help this club.They [manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu] told me about their plans and it was so exciting so I had to accept it. I feel great to be here.”



Partey adds to Willian, Gabriel and Ceballos (loan) as the players Arsenal signed this season