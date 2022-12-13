0
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat AC Milan in friendly

Partey Fj34BMgaMAARpYm.jfif Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey returned to duty at Arsenal following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old rejoined his teammates this week and was named in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup for the friendly against AC Milan in Dubai.

Partey played 45 minutes before he was replaced by Egyptian midfielder Mohamed El Neny at the start of the second half as the Gunners beat AC Milan.

First-half goals from Martin Odergaard and Reiss Nelson ensured the English Premier League leaders strolled to victory despite a second-half consolation from Fikayo Tomori.

The game was extended to penalty shootouts which was also won by Arsenal after Brahim Diaz and Rade Krunic missed their spot kicks.

Partey was part of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Qatar, playing every minute as the Black Stars failed to make it beyond the group stage.

Defeats from Portugal and Uruguay meant Ghana were sent packing with only three points. The Black Stars defeated South Korea.

