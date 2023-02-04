5
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey features as Arsenal lose 1-0 to Everton

Partey Everton FoIT9R XEAEo8Fp.jfif Thomas Partey in action

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League leaders, Arsenal tasted their first defeat this season with Thomas Partey in action as they lost by 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park.

The Gunners had not lost a match with the Ghanaian player in action since the start of the season. The goal came a minute after Partey got substituted in the match.

However, they suffered their second defeat in the season under Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche.

James Tarkowski’s 60th-minute header was what made the difference for the Toffees to earn the three maximum points over the title contenders.

Tarkowski jumped high to power home a header from Dwight McNeil's corner to set the Goodison Park into a joyous scene.

Arsenal were outplayed for the majority part of the game and failed to play according to their rhythm.

Leandro Trossard forced a brave save from Jordan Pickford in an attempt to get an equalizer in the match.

Partey who was making a return from injury played 59 minutes of action before he was substituted for January new signing Jorginho to come on.

The Gunners had not lost a game in the Premier League since October 2022 after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Partey’s absence.

Arsenal’s lead at the top may cut to two points if Manchester City beat Tottenham on Sunday.

JNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: