Thomas Partey features as Atlético Madrid beat Real Betis

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played throttle as Atlético Madrid defeated Real Betis 1-0 in LaLiga on Saturday.

Diego Costa's lone goal was enough to seal all three points for 10-man Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



Diego Simeone's side looked destined to hold on for a draw after Mario Hermoso was shown a straight red card for a foul on Loren Moron, but substitute Costa steered home Yannick Carrasco's free-kick in the 74th minute to secure a top-four finish for Los Rojiblancos.



After seeing goals for Angel Correa and Alvaro Morata overturned by VAR, there were concerns Costa's header would be ruled out during a lengthy check for handball.

However, the goal was allowed to stand, ensuring Atleti will return to European football's top table in 2020-21.



Betis, playing for the first time since it was announced Manuel Pellegrini will be their new head coach next season, pushed for the equaliser but Atleti held firm.



Atlético Madrid are now 3rd on the league table with 66 points after 36 matches played thus far.

