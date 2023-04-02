Thomas Partey features for Arsenal after missing Angola second leg match

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was in action in Arsenal's 4-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder did not feature in Ghana's second leg clash against Angola in Luanda due to a knock as stated by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.



Partey started in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard. The Atlético Madrid midfielder was substituted in the 60th minute by coach Mikel Arteta and replaced by former Chelsea player Jorginho.



Arsenal was awarded a penalty against the run of play. Luke Ayling caught Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus on the knee. Jesus stepped up to coolly slot home down the middle to make it 1-0.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 47th minute, Gabriel Martinelli got the better of Ayling on the left and crossed for Ben White to crash home off the crossbar from a yard out.



Mikel Arteta's side made it three in the 55th minute thanks to another assist from Leandro Trossard, who held the ball up on the right-hand side of the box and cut back for the onrushing Jesus to fire home his second of the afternoon.



Granit Xhaka added Arsenal's fourth goal in the 84th minute.