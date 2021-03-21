Thomas Partey features for Arsenal in 3-3 comeback-draw against West Ham

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey played full throttle for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon when the team shared the spoils with West Ham United in a thrilling London derby in the English Premier League.

Now back to full fitness, the Black Stars asset today started for the Gunners when they visited the London Stadium to take on the Hammers.



Following a bright start by the home team, they took the lead through Jesse Lingard in the 15th minute.



Two minutes later, Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead for West Ham United before a Tomas Soucek equalizer in the 32nd minute handed the side a comfortable 3-0 advantage.



Pegged behind, a collective Arsenal side that staged a comeback had Thomas Partey playing a pivotal role.

The midfielder on several occasions picked the ball from his defence and transitioned play to set up his attacking teammates.



Going on to last the entire 90 minutes, he helped his teammates to earn a crucial point.



On the matchday, an own goals from Tomas Soucek and Craig Dawson plus a headed goal from Alexandre Lacazette saved Arsenal from the defeat.