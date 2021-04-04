Thomas Partey features in Arsenal home defeat to Liverpool

Thomas Partey [R] in action against Liverpool

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal in their defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners were hammered 3-0 by the reigning champions at the Emirates Stadium to revive their top-four hopes.



Liverpool got the breakthrough they deserved after 64 minutes when Diogo Jota headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant delivery past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno moments after he replaced Andy Robertson.



The Reds doubled their lead four minutes later when Mohamed Salah took advantage of poor defending by Arsenal's Gabriel then slid a cool finish through Leno's legs.



Jota was the beneficiary of more good work from Alexander-Arnold when he slammed home his second from close range with eight minutes left - by then, though, the game had become a formality.

Despite the defeat, Partey was a busy man in the first half almost playing Liverpool's midfield three on his own at times during the first, such as the poor quality of Ceballos' display.



The 27-year-old made lots of nifty interceptions and kept his composure to dribble out at times when his teammates were found to be lacking.



The defeat leaves Arsenal at the 9th position with 42 points.



Partey enjoyed the full minutes of the game.