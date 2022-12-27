Thomas Partey finally meets Arsene Wenger 2 years after joining Arsenal

A photo of Thomas Partey and Arsene Wenger

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has finally met the legendary French coach, Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger was keen on signing the Ghanaian international during his time with Arsenal.



However, he could not reach a deal with the then-Atletico Madrid player, who was starting his career in Spain.



Despite Wenger's departure, the club finally landed their long-term target and Partey has been in incredible form for the Gunners.



Wenger was at the Emirates for the first time since 2018 to watch Arsenal play West Ham in the English Premier League. A game Arsenal won 3-1 on Boxing Day.

The league leaders came from a goal down to record an emphatic victory in front of their fans.



Partey played 90 minutes before he was replaced by Mohamed El Neny in injury time.



Compatriot Eddie Nketiah sealed victory for Arsenal with an exquisite finish with twenty minutes remaining.