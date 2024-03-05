Thomas Partey finally returns to action after five-month layoff

Partey was out for a long time as a result of an injury he picked up

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has fully recovered from his injury to feature for Arsenal.

The talented midfielder was in action for the Gunners on Monday night when the team demolished Sheffield United 6-0 in the English Premier League.



It is the first appearance by Thomas Partey for Arsenal in five months.



He has been out of action for a long time as a result of an injury he picked up during Ghana’s friendly match against the USA in October 2023.



Now back in action after a long time, Thomas Partey has strengthened Arsenal's squad.

According to manager Mikel Arteta, he is hoping the experienced midfielder can use his quality to help the team for the remainder of the season.



In the clash against Sheffield United, Thomas Partey moved around very well as he played his part to help his team secure a heavy 6-0 win against the opponent.



The Black Stars midfielder is in line to feature for his team in the next game against Brentford on Saturday, March 9.