Thomas Partey glitters on first start for Arsenal in Europa League win against Rapid Vienna

Ghana's Thomas Partey and his Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey gave a superb account of himself on his maiden start for Arsenal during their 2-1 victory against Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October, 22.

Partey joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of €50 million.



The 27-year-old made a brief appearance on his debut over the weekend in the 1-0 loss against Manchester City.



The former Atlético Madrid ace was handed his first start for the opening fixture of this season’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.



Partey enjoyed full throttle as the London-based side rallied to beat the Austrian giants 2-1 at their own backyard.

After a cagey first half, Rapid Vienna broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through Greek midfielder Taxiarchis Fountas.



But Arsenal fought back to equalize and grab the winner courtesy David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 70th and 74th minute respectively.



Partey could keep his place in the team when Arsenal play as guests to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.