3
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey going through a really difficult period - Patrick Vieira

Thomas Partey To Miss Arsenal Clash Against Man City Due To Injury Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey, a standout for Arsenal, is reportedly having trouble being at his best right now, according to Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal's recent performance has not been fantastic, which has hurt their chances of winning the title.

The form of star midfielder Thomas Partey has dropped which has sparked concerns among supporters. Some speculate he might be dealing with an injury which is why his form has dropped.

Yesterday's match between Arsenal and Chelsea saw the Gunners come back and win comfortably.

Thomas Partey did not start the game against the Stamford Bridge outfit. He was added as a substitute for the final ten minutes to seal the victory for the Gunners.

“I think Partey is going through a really difficult period," the former Crystal Palace coach said before the game.

“The last couple of games he didn’t play at his best and Mikel decided to play Jorginho,”

Thomas Partey has made 29 appearances and scored three goals in the Premier League this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
Related Articles: