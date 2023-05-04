Thomas Partey going through a really difficult period - Patrick Vieira

Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Thomas Partey, a standout for Arsenal, is reportedly having trouble being at his best right now, according to Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal's recent performance has not been fantastic, which has hurt their chances of winning the title.



The form of star midfielder Thomas Partey has dropped which has sparked concerns among supporters. Some speculate he might be dealing with an injury which is why his form has dropped.



Yesterday's match between Arsenal and Chelsea saw the Gunners come back and win comfortably.



Thomas Partey did not start the game against the Stamford Bridge outfit. He was added as a substitute for the final ten minutes to seal the victory for the Gunners.

“I think Partey is going through a really difficult period," the former Crystal Palace coach said before the game.



“The last couple of games he didn’t play at his best and Mikel decided to play Jorginho,”



Thomas Partey has made 29 appearances and scored three goals in the Premier League this season.