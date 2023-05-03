8
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey helps Arsenal to beat Chelsea 3-1

Thomas Partey 67890 Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey helped Arsenal on Tuesday night to beat Chelsea 3-1 in the English Premier League.

The highly-rated midfielder was a second-half substitute for his team today in a Week 34 encounter of the league campaign.

Following a good performance from Thomas Partey and his teammates, the side took the lead in the 18th minute through Captain Martin Odegaard.

Later in the 31st minute, the player equalised again to double the lead for the Gunners in the London derby.

Before recess, Arsenal made things difficult for Chelsea by scoring a third goal.

This time around, it was Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who found the back of the net.

Although Chelsea would score in the second half thanks to an effort from Noni Madueke in the 65th minute, the team succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

With his appearance today, Thomas Partey has now featured in 28 matches for Arsenal.

He has scored three goals this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
Related Articles: