5
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey hosts his parents in Qatar after a visit

Thomas Partey With His Mom And Dad.jfif Thomas Partey and his parents in Qatar

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey hosted his parents in Qatar after they paid him a visit.

In a photo that surfaced online, Partey was pictured with his parents, Jacob Partey and Petty at a restaurant in Qatar.

According to reports, Jacob and Petty are in Qatar to support their son at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Partey featured 90 minutes for Ghana in their defeat to Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The Arsenal man took part in the team's recovery section on Friday and is expected to train with the team later today ahead of Ghana's second game against South Korea on Monday.

Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Ghana, after losing to Portugal, need to beat South Korea and Uruguay to qualify from the group.



EE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: