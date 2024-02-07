Thomas Partey included in Arsenal’s Champions League squad for Porto clash

Thomas Partey

Arsenal has made a notable addition to their UEFA Champions League squad list for the upcoming last-16 encounter against FC Porto by including midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are gearing up to take on Porto in Portugal on February 21, followed by the second leg at the Emirates Stadium the following month.



Partey’s return to the squad is a significant boost for Arsenal, as the midfielder has been sidelined due to injury since October 2023. Alongside him, other injured stars listed include Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira.



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is optimistic about Partey’s potential impact in the latter part of the season, as he aims to make up for lost time after missing a substantial portion of the campaign.



The Gunners’ Champions League squad boasts notable names such as Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka, among others.

Partey’s inclusion adds depth and experience to the squad as they navigate through the knockout stages of the competition.



Arsenal Champions League squad: A-List:



Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, James Hillson, William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson.