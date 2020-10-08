Thomas Partey included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Thomas Partey will feature for Arsenal in the Europa League after being included in the squad.
The Black Stars midfielder is part of the 25-man squad registered with UEFA for the group stages expected to start later this month.
Arteta trusts that the 27-year-old can make a major contribution to their trophy bid.
Partey has experience of winning the tournament in 2018 with Atletico Madrid. He played a key role in the Madrid club's triumph.
The Black Stars deputy captain completed his transfer to the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on Monday.
He signed a long-term contract after the Gunners paid his 50 million euros release clause.
The 27-year-old has become the club's third highest-paid player.
