Thomas Partey is La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Thomas Partey

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says Ghana star Thomas Partey will be recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid won the title on Saturday.

Partey played three matches for Atleti before his big-money move to Arsenal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.



The 27-year-old endured a difficult first season at Arsenal, but ends the season as a champion in Spain following Atletico Madrid’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Real Valladolid on the final day.

“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially LaLiga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” Balague told Joy Sports.



The move ended his seven-year stay at the Rojiblancos having joined as a teenager.