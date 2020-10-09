Thomas Partey is capable of winning Africa Player of the Year award – Oti Akenteng

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng is confident about Thomas Partey winning the Africa footballer of the Year award in the future.

The combative midfielder on the transfer deadline day sealed his move to the Gunners.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £50m for the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract to end months of speculation over the move with an option to extend for another year.



Ghana legend Abedi Pele last won the prestigious award during his hey days in 1993.



However, despite Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Kuffuor, Michael Essien and others coming to close to winning the award, footballers in the country have failed to win it.

But veteran coach Oti Akenteng believes that Partey has what it takes to win the accolade in the future for the country.



Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “We should all look up to Partey, because he can reach that stage. Everything depends on him now because he is the only Ghanaian footballer in limelight.”



“I think it’s over now for Asamoah Gyan to win it, Dede Ayew is in the Championship and it will be difficult for him to win it whiles playing in the second league of England, Jordan Ayew somehow has the potential but I feel that Partey has breakthrough and with a little push he can win Africa best.”



“Let’s all pray for him like the Senegalese are praying for Sadio Mane. Arsenal is a big club and so, with a little push he can win it,” he said.