Thomas Partey is frustrated - Mikel Arteta

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey is frustrated after suffering several multiple injuries in his first season at the club.

Partey was taken off in Arsenal's match against Aston Villa and it was his fourth injury at the club this season.



Speaking to the media ahead of the side's clash against Leeds, Arteta revealed that the player is doing everything to return.



“It is a difficult one, he felt something during the game & we didn’t think it was too bad but after the scan looked a little bit worse. He won’t be available against Leeds & we will see how it evolves in the next two days but it is a muscular issue," Arteta stated.

“He was devastated, we were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas & we haven’t had him in three games consecutively since we signed him. I think he has only played 90 minutes once since he has come back from injury.”



“It is a big blow for us but he is adapting to the league, he has been very unlucky as well & he is very frustrated because he is a very competitive guy who wants to feel important & be important for the team & at the moment, the injuries are restricting him.”



Thomas Partey is expected to be out for two weeks.