'Thomas Partey is in my plans' - Mikel Arteta clears doubt on midfielder's future

Partey with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has finally spoken about the future of Thomas Partey indicating he will be part of his plans for the upcoming season.

The midfielder’s future with the Gunners had been in doubt following a swift decline in his performance toward the end of last season.



Partey had been in explosive form for the North London side who were comfortably leading the Premier League table until the latter part of the season which saw Manchester City leapfrog Arsenal to win their third consecutive Premier League trophy.



During the dying embers of the season, the Black Stars midfielders saw less playing time as Jorginho who joined in January took over his favourite position raising doubts about his future.



The recent acquisition of Declan Rice was also believed to be a long-term replacement for the 30-year-old.



However, Arteta states that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is part of the plans and could even play alongside Declan Rice.

"Without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure, Arteta told the press.



"Every time I spoke to him and had a conversation with him he’s ready to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all," he added.



"They [Rice and Partey] can play together. That was in my plans. If you want to improve the squad and have more quality you need players that can improve the squad and players in the same position that can fight for the same places. It’s something that we haven’t had in the last few years. We wanted to improve that. That’s why we bought Declan as well."



However, Partey has been linked with a move away to several clubs across Europe and Saudi Pro League, who are believed to have tabled a mouthwatering offer to lure the player.



The dynamic player still has a contract that runs until 2025.