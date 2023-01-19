Thomas Partey is not as good as Casemiro - Rio Ferdinand fuels fierce debate

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey and Manchster United's Casemiro

Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has intensified Thomas Partey-Casemiro's debate, stating that the former is not good enough to replicate what the latter does in matches.

According to Ferdinand, Partey has had a great impact on Arsenal, tantamount to Casemiro's impact on Manchester United.



However, he believes that Partey comes nowhere close to Casemiro statistically.



“I think the importance to their teams… you could argue both sides quite equally – but then, when you throw the stats in, Casemiro wipes him away,” he said on the Vibe with Five Podcast.



The former United skipper added that the Ghanaian is not as good as Casemiro can be, especially in defense.



“I don’t think Partey could do what Casemiro does. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing."

The two highly-rated midfielders could go head-to-head on Sunday, January 22, 2023, when Arsenal meet Manchester United, but Casmiro will miss the game through suspension.



Thomas Partey has scored two goals in 15 matches, while Casemiro has been involved in five goals - two goals and 3 assists, after 18 matches.



Partey has made 997 passes with 86.9% pass completion and 268 forward passes as compared to Casemiro's 805 passes with 78.6% pass completion and 278 forward passes.



On the defensive front, Partey has made 17 interceptions, won 20 tackles, won 20 aerial duels, made 4 blocks, and had 12 headed clearances. Whereas Casemiro has made 21 interceptions, won 24 tackles, won 28 aerial duels, made 6 blocks, and 27 headed clearances.



EE/BOG