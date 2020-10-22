Thomas Partey is ready to start against Rapid Vienna — Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is ready to make his first start for the side ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atlético Madrid for €50 million this summer.



The 27-year-old made his bow over the weekend in the 1-0 loss against Manchester City when he replaced Granit Xhaka in the 83rd minute.



Arsenal will take on Austrian giants Rapid Vienna in the opening day of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

During the team’s press conference, manager Arteta disclosed that the Ghana midfielder is primed to make his debut in the game.



He told reporters: "He reacted really well, he came on and look strong and confident [against Man City] and he added something positive to the team.



"It was a very short turnaround for him since he joined the team, he had a day, a day-and-a-half only in training. He has done a few more training sessions and he looks ready to start."