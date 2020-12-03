Thomas Partey is 'really pushing' to recover from his thigh injury- Mikel Arteta

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is 'really pushing' to recover from his thigh injury ahead of Sunday’s North London derby against Tottenham.

The 28-year-old has missed the last three matches in all competitions but is closing in on a potential return ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Jose Mourinho’s side.



Partey has made a positive impression since his deadline day arrival, but the thigh injury he suffered during last month’s defeat against Aston Villa has curtailed his progress.



"He has been training separately in the last week or so," Arteta said during the press conference ahead of Arsenal's Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna.



"We have to scan him again to see how he is feeling. He is a player that is so willing, that is pushing us every day because he wants to do it."



"At the same time, we have to protect and make sure that when he gets back in the team he is ready to do that and whatever extent of minutes we can use him."

"So this week is going to be crucial. The moment he starts to train in parts with the team, [we can] see how he is feeling and how he is evolving day today."



Then when quizzed specifically on whether Partey would be fit for the fixture against Tottenham, Arteta replied: 'We don't know."



"Again he is really pushing. Every day he is trying to get around the doctor and the physios. He hasn't trained with the team yet."



"So this week, let's see if he can get a session or two. We need to scan him again to see the extent of the injury and how it has healed. I know if it is Thomas, he wants to play tomorrow. Then we have to see medically that he is safe to participate this week at all."