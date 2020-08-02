Sports News

Thomas Partey is the right man for Arsenal - Kenyan international Okoth

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Kenya and Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth believes Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is the right player for Arsenal this summer.

The 27-year-old enjoyed his best season in La Liga with Atlético Madrid making 35 appearances and scoring three goals.



The Gunners are still looking for a talismanic figure to fill their engine room and have been heavily linked to the Black Stars talisman who reportedly has a release clause of €50million (£43.5m).



According to Okoth, Partey's signing will prove a worthy deal for the London side.



“I surely think he [Thomas] Partey is the right man for Arsenal because if you analyse the club now, it really requires an engine like Partey,” Okoth told Goal.



“If at all they [Arsenal and Partey] would come to an agreement, it is going to be the best signing made by Arsenal. Looking at the kind of defensive woes and all that, I think Partey is a man to bring some kind of stability across the board.

“He can help cushion the back four and join the attacks when there is a need to but his greatest strength, as I know, is creating the best link between the defence and the forward line.



“Partey will provide the much-needed cover that Arsenal have been lacking for quite some time.



“It will be the best signing in my view.”



He added, "[Matteo] Guendouzi is young and a hard-working lad, and when he plays one finds it hard to believe he is still very young."



“If he continues putting the same work rate week in week out in a season, then I have no doubt that he has a bright future.

“He is definitely going to be among the best mid



“I will not call it a challenge [Guendouzi vs Partey possible rivalry] as such, but I would prefer to say that it would be a healthy competition. It will bring the needed fighting spirit among the players and end laxity.



“Whenever you get another quality player joining, that is always a plus because he will push you beyond your limit.



“In that process, one gets to unleash his own best side. It is the same thing we are seeing Chelsea doing; signing strikers when the likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are still there.”

