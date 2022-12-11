1
Thomas Partey joins Arsenal teammates for training after reporting to camp in Dubai

Thomas Partey Joins Arsenal Teammates For Training After Reporting To Camp In Dubai Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey (R)

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has resumed training with his Arsenal teammates after joining the side in Dubai.

The midfielder was one of the 26 players selected by former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At the tournament being staged in Qatar, Thomas Partey featured in all Group H matches of Ghana.

While he would impress in the match against South Korea, many Ghanaians thought his display in the other games against Portugal and Uruguay was poor.

With Ghana failing to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup, Thomas Partey subsequently flew to Dubai where Arsenal are having a mid-season training camp because of the suspension of the English Premier League.

While his club will give him a few days to rest, Thomas Partey has today started training with his Arsenal teammates.

The midfielder will be taking part in Arsenal’s friendly match next week as the side prepares for the resumption of the English Premier League later this month.




