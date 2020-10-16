Thomas Partey keen to make Arsenal debut against Man City on Saturday

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal new recruit, Thomas Partey, is eager to hit the ground running as he seeks to make his debut at Manchester City on Saturday, October, 17.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for 50 million Euros on transfer deadline.



And the Black Stars vice-captain is keen to make his debut against Manchester City at the Ettihad stadium on Saturday.



"The objective of the club, of me myself, is that we have to get back to where we belong," Partey told British media. "Everyone's excited and everyone wants to win something. That's my goal also."



"I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus. They called me the octopus because I stole a lot of balls."

"I know that working hard and giving all of my best in every game will determine if I live up to the fans' expectations."



He added: "I like to challenge myself," he said.



"It's all about learning fast. I want to play in the big matches, but it all depends on (manager Mikel Arteta) whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not."