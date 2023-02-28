Thomas Partey likely to feature in Arsenal's game against Everton

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey is likely to be fit for their Premier League game against Everton on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

In a pre-match presser, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Partey will train with the team on Tuesday and that will determine his availability for the Everton game.



“He hasn’t trained much. He had a session & he will train today. It is what it is. He was out for a few weeks & he needs to get back into the rhythm.”



Thomas Partey suffered an injury in the lead-up to Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



The Black Stars midfielder went on to miss Arsenal’s next three games and returned over the weekend with a cameo performance in their 1-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday.

Thomas Partey has been integral in Arsenal’s chase for the title this season with the Gunners yet to lose a game with him in the side.



His injury record is however a cause of concern for Arsenal who are believed to be on the market for a long-term replacement.



The Gunners were heavily linked with Brighton star, Moises Caicedo and it is believed that they will make another attempt in the summer.



Arsenal are also said to be the preferred destination for West Ham United captain, Declan Rice who is expected to leave the Hammers in June.