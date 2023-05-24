0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey linked with Serie A Move as Italian clubs express interest

Thomas Partey 7654657.jfif Thomas Partey

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey could be set for a potential move to Italy this summer, as Serie A clubs have reportedly shown keen interest in acquiring his services.

The 29-year-old has been a prominent figure in Arsenal's squad this season, although his form has dipped in the latter stages, highlighting the need for reinforcements within the team.

Arsenal's primary transfer target for the upcoming window is believed to be West Ham's Declan Rice. The Gunners are eager to secure the services of the English midfielder, and West Ham could be open to selling him to a Champions League club if an offer exceeding £100 million is received.

Additionally, Arsenal remain interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Manager Mikel Arteta has also been linked with a potential move for Manchester City's experienced midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German international's contract with City expires this summer, presenting a potential opportunity for Arsenal to secure his services.

However, there is a possibility that Gundogan could extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. Furthermore, Barcelona has expressed interest in signing the talented midfielder.

As the transfer window approaches, Partey's future remains uncertain. The allure of a move to Italy and the Serie A could be an enticing prospect for the Ghanaian, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.

Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate their options and make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Partey has two years left on his current contract with Arsenal having joined them on a five-year contract from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: