Thomas Partey linked with Serie A Move as Italian clubs express interest

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey could be set for a potential move to Italy this summer, as Serie A clubs have reportedly shown keen interest in acquiring his services.

The 29-year-old has been a prominent figure in Arsenal's squad this season, although his form has dipped in the latter stages, highlighting the need for reinforcements within the team.



Arsenal's primary transfer target for the upcoming window is believed to be West Ham's Declan Rice. The Gunners are eager to secure the services of the English midfielder, and West Ham could be open to selling him to a Champions League club if an offer exceeding £100 million is received.



Additionally, Arsenal remain interested in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.



Manager Mikel Arteta has also been linked with a potential move for Manchester City's experienced midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German international's contract with City expires this summer, presenting a potential opportunity for Arsenal to secure his services.

However, there is a possibility that Gundogan could extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. Furthermore, Barcelona has expressed interest in signing the talented midfielder.



As the transfer window approaches, Partey's future remains uncertain. The allure of a move to Italy and the Serie A could be an enticing prospect for the Ghanaian, with multiple clubs vying for his signature.



Arsenal will need to carefully evaluate their options and make strategic decisions to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.



Partey has two years left on his current contract with Arsenal having joined them on a five-year contract from Atletico Madrid in 2020.