Thomas Partey makes Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the week

Partey has made an instant impact at the Gunners

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in English football legend Alan Shearer's team of the week after his man of the match display against Manchester United.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder who was making just his second start in the Premier League produced a majestic performance, bossing the middle as Arsenal recorded their first win at Old Trafford in 14 years.



The Ghana international has made an instant impact at the Gunners, looking like the missing piece in the club's puzzle.



Partey received several positive reviews from pundits over the weekend including Shearer who added him to his team of match week seven.



The 27-year-old is joined by Arsenal teammate Gabriel with Chelsea's summer signing Hakim Ziyech joining the fray.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy keeps the post, with Kyle Walker of Manchester City, Phillips of Liverpool and Ait-Nouri of Wolves making the defence together with Gabriel of Arsenal.



Youri Tielemans of Leicester and Ward Prowse of Southampton join Partey in the middle as Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson of Newcastle and Hakim Ziyech make the front three.



Thomas Partey arrived in London on transfer deadline day for 45 million pounds.