Thomas Partey missing from FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations

Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been snubbed in the nominations for the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season.
Despite being a vital player for Arsenal and contributing to their success in the Premier League, Partey was not included in the list of potential midfielders.
The 29-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal this season, featuring in 26 Premier League games, starting in 24 of them and scoring three goals. His contributions have helped Arsenal to lead the table with 74 points, four points ahead of Manchester City, in their pursuit of the title.
However, the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations have seen the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, and Palhinha of Fulham named among the potential midfielders to make the team.
Despite the snub, Partey's exceptional performances this season have not gone unnoticed by fans and pundits alike, who have praised his performances.
See the full list of nominees below:
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope - Newcastle United
Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal
Alisson - Liverpool
Bernd Leno - Fulham
Kepa - Chelsea
Defenders
Gabriel - Arsenal
William Saliba - Arsenal
Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
Sven Botman - Newcastle United
Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal
Thiago Silva - Chelsea
Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United
Ben Mee - Brentford
Luke Shaw - Manchester United
Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
Rúben Dias - Manchester City
Midfielders
Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Casemiro - Manchester United
Rodri - Manchester City
Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United
Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion
Palhinha - Fulham
James Maddison - Leicester City
Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion
Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion
Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
Attackers
Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
Jack Grealish - Manchester City
Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United
Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
Kai Havertz - Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
Darwin Núñez - Liverpool
