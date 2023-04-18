0
Thomas Partey missing from FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been snubbed in the nominations for the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season.

Despite being a vital player for Arsenal and contributing to their success in the Premier League, Partey was not included in the list of potential midfielders.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal this season, featuring in 26 Premier League games, starting in 24 of them and scoring three goals. His contributions have helped Arsenal to lead the table with 74 points, four points ahead of Manchester City, in their pursuit of the title.

However, the FIFA 23 EA Sports Team of the Season nominations have seen the likes of Bruno Guimarães of Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister, and Palhinha of Fulham named among the potential midfielders to make the team.

Despite the snub, Partey's exceptional performances this season have not gone unnoticed by fans and pundits alike, who have praised his performances.

See the full list of nominees below:

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope - Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Alisson - Liverpool

Bernd Leno - Fulham

Kepa - Chelsea

Defenders

Gabriel - Arsenal

William Saliba - Arsenal

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Sven Botman - Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Lisandro Martínez - Manchester United

Ben Mee - Brentford

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias - Manchester City

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Casemiro - Manchester United

Rodri - Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion

Palhinha - Fulham

James Maddison - Leicester City

Solly March - Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion

Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur

Attackers

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Miguel Almirón - Newcastle United

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Kai Havertz - Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Darwin Núñez - Liverpool

Source: footballghana.com
