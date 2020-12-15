Thomas Partey models Arsenal iconic 1992 kit

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey has shown off the team's iconic kit worn in the 1992 season which has been released by kits sponsors Adidas.

Arsenal and Adidas have lined up a very special Christmas gift for every avid Arsenal fan: a limited-edition re-release of iconic cult classics the Gunners wore during the early 1990s.



The Arsenal x Adidas Originals collection brings back Arsenal's old logo that was used from 1949 until 2002.



Specifically, the collection includes a remake of Arsenal's 1990-92 home shirt, a tracksuit, a hoodie, and a lifestyle jacket that are all closely inspired by the original looks.



To fit this narrative all items also feature Adidas' old trefoil logo.

Thomas Partey is among other Arsenal stars such as Aubameyang and Ainsley Maitland Miles who modeled in the jersey.



Thomas Partey joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline from Atletico Madrid in the summer.



He has made five appearances for Arsenal since joining the club.



