Thomas Partey named in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League squad

Thomas Partey

Ghana star, Thomas Partey will be part of the Arsenal squad that takes part in the 2023/24 Uefa Champions League campaign.

The midfielder suffered an injury setback before the September international break but is expected to recover in the next couple of weeks.



Although he is expected to miss the first match of Arsenal in the Uefa Champions League, club manager Mikel Arteta has included him in his squad for the campaign.



Thomas Partey, 30, is one of 8 midfielders named as Arsenal midfielder for the elite European inter-club competition.



Arsenal opens their campaign in this season’s Uefa Champions League in a clash against PSV on September 20. The Group B encounter is scheduled to be played at Emirates Stadium.



The game is sandwiched between matches against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, James Hillson



Defenders: Cedric, Lino Sousa, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba



Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe



Forwards: Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus