Thomas Partey named in Premier League ToTW after top performance against Chelsea

Thomas Partey

The Black Stars poster boy was in action for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with Chelsea in the London derby.

In a game played at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal played very well and bagged the maximum points at the end of the contest after winning narrowly by a goal to nil.



Throughout the game, Thomas Partey proved why he is a key man for the Gunners with another impressive display.

Assessing the performance of players at the end of matchday 15 of the English Premier League, ex-Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer has selected the Ghana star as one of his standout players.



As a result, he has included the Arsenal midfield enforcer in his English Premier League Team of the Week. The team which features Liverpool's Mohammed Salah has two other Arsenal players, two Newcastle United players, two from Aston Villa, and one each from Leicester City and Crystal Palace.