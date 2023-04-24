0
Thomas Partey opens up on Arsenal’s Premier League title chances

Thomas Partey 5 Ghanaian player, Thomas Partey

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey has opened up on Arsenal’s English Premier League title challenge after sharing the spoils with Southampton.

The Gunners were unable to made their home advantage count after playing a 3-3 draw with the Saints at the Emirates Stadium last Friday.

Speaking after their clash with Southampton, the Black Stars midfielder charged his teammates to keep their heads up as they fight for the title continues.

"I think everything depends on us - we have to go [to City] with the mentality to play football and plays we know. And, in the end, we have to try and win.

"We have to approach it as a game in that we do everything that we did from the beginning of the season and I am sure we can win if we do that," he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"It's normal that we feel frustrated after Friday as we could have done better. We worked so hard during the week for the game."

"We cannot put our heads down because now is not the time to drop heads. We have to keep on fighting, we have to keep on pushing and in the end, we will get better results."

Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title since 2003.

