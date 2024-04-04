Thomas Partey opens up on future at Arsenal amid transfer talks

Midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reacted to speculations surrounding his future at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London club due to multiple injuries and the outstanding form of English midfielder, Declan Rice.



Despite being linked to clubs in the Italian Serie A and Saudi League, Partey has disclosed that he wants to continue playing for Arsenal.



Speaking after earning his first start for the Gunners since his return from injury, Partey expressed his willingness to commit to the club



“My head is always here," he told Football.london.com

“This is where I choose to play, and I'm really happy every time I'm on the field. I know there have been a lot of speculations, but for me, I'm really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club."



The Ghanaian midfielder put up a decent performance in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



JNA/EK