Thomas Partey, other Arsenal players roasted for not 'showing love' young girl

Arsenal FC players

Arsenal players are currently being criticized on social and mainstream media spaces for not showing love to a young mascot while signing an autograph on her jersey.

The little girl who was wearing Arsenal's away black jersey held the home jersey of the Gunners with the help of an official for the players and manager Mikel Arteta to sign before entering the dressing room.



However, in a video that was posted on Arsenal's social media pages to show how the team connects with the fanbase, were seen not to be making efforts at exchanging pleasantries with the girl who had her eyes fixed on them.



UK-based sports journalist, Laura Woods also called the team out on Talk Sports, stating that the players should have at least "say hi" to the little girl before entering the dressing room.



Some Arsenal fans in their attempt to defend their club have also started showing videos of the players and how they interact with the mascots.



Check out some of the reactions on social media below:

But I heard Arsenal players don’t respect or interact with the mascot? pic.twitter.com/fyfoRdI8Zk — Sean™ (@ArtOfMikel) April 18, 2023

I heard Arsenal players don't respect the mascots ????pic.twitter.com/Y678OJ9zzr — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) April 18, 2023

My daughter had a lovely time as Mascot for @Arsenal. There was only a small window to meet the players and she enjoyed it very much. Odegaard is her favourite player so to hold his hand onto the pitch was very special. pic.twitter.com/SXNTMK4Ab9 — JMurray (@muzzygoona) April 18, 2023

Making memories with our mascot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LjGWmzd2Vl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

???? @laura_woodsy: "What does it take just to go ‘hi’? I understand you’re in a pre-match routine, but just a little interaction goes a long way." Laura Woods reacts to a clip of Arsenal players appearing to ignore a young mascot. [@talkSPORT]pic.twitter.com/uKUoJWbQLZ — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) April 18, 2023

The mascot pile on is pathetic in my opinion. Arsenal go above and beyond with community work and with junior gunners.



Wasn’t this literally the other day from Ø?



Have a day off seriously pic.twitter.com/V4srS7ZxlD — El Rosé ???????? (@AaronBSM) April 18, 2023

As a morally superior human being I’m disgusted that the Arsenal players didn’t individually spend a minute each talking to the mascot (who they knew they’d have more time to interact with later) whilst preparing for one of the biggest moments of most of their lives https://t.co/ozLWT63JAI — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) April 17, 2023

Assume you haven’t seen the Liverpool mascot “experience” pic.twitter.com/jz9yo0zuqZ — Ash (@AshTJ) April 18, 2023

A million tweets showing Arsenal players interacting with kids when they are mascots doesn't alter the fact that they all ignored this girl when they signed the shirt for her ???? — Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) April 18, 2023

Ah this mascot agenda is absolutely rubbish, my lad did it when he was 7, best day of his life. We are The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/o7xiJkzS87 — Arsenal Born (@Yockney) April 18, 2023

Nothing is going according to plan for Arsenal.



The Premier League title is seemingly slipping away, with Manchester City poised to take advantage. Now, they are on the receiving end of 'mistreating' a young mascot.https://t.co/dF1JcRyby1 — Sports Brief (@sportsbriefcom) April 18, 2023

He also got to kick a ball about with Pete Cech before warm up. That won’t be the only moment that lass got with the players, Arsenal really do look after their mascots brilliantly and the current squad of players are a really nice friendly likeable bunch of lads. pic.twitter.com/CYd05JD7v9 — Helen (@girl_gooner) April 18, 2023