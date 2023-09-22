Thomas Partey out of Arsenal's game against Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey will play no part in Arsenal’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Thomas Partey has been out with injury since making Arsenal’s 2-2 drawn game with Fulham in the Premier League on August 25, 2023.



The 30-year-old has been confirmed to have suffered a groin injury with no specific time limit given.



Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that Partey has not recovered in time for the game.



He told the press ahead of the game at the Emirates: “We are still assessing him (Gabriel Martinelli), so let’s see if he can make the game or not. Thomas [Partey] for sure is out and the rest are hopefully available.”



Tottenham haven't won at the Emirates since 2010 in the league but the Lilywhites have had a bright start to the campaign, sitting second in the league table with, the same points as Arsenal who sustained a league challenge last season.



Thomas Partey was a headline grabber in the game last season, scoring a splendid goal that set Arsenal on the path to victory.

Unlike the previous season where his absence cost the Gunners, the arrival of English midfielder, Declan Rice has eased the burden.



Rice’s impressive life at Arsenal has been marked with incredible displays that have excited the crowd at the Emirates Stadium.



It is expected that Partey will be fit for Arsenal’s next Premier League match.



