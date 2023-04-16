0
Thomas Partey plays as Arsenal drop points against West Ham United

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in action when Arsenal shared the spoils with West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Thomas Partey was handed a starting role and lasted 67 minutes before he was replaced by Jorginho.

The Gunners, who are chasing their first EPL title since 2003 threw away a two-goal lead as West Ham came from behind to draw at London Stadium.

The visitors scored two goals in a space of ten minutes through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard before the host pulled one back through Said Benrahma in the 33rd-minute mark.

After the break, English international Bukayo Saka failed to score to extend Arsenal’s lead after missing a penalty in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later, Bowen scored to level pegging for the host as both teams share the spoils at the end of the game.

Arsenal are now just four points ahead of Manchester City as the battle for the Premier League title continues with few games to end the season.

