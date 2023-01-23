Thomas Partey plays full throttle for Arsenal in 3-2 win against Manchester Utd

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Manchester United on Sunday in the English Premier League.

England-born striker Eddieh Nketiah also started for the Gunners in the crucial Round 20 match of the English top-flight league.



In the clash played at the Emirates Stadium, Manchester United shocked the hosts when in-form attacker Marcus Rashford scored in the 17th minute to give the visitors the lead.



Seven minutes late, the league leaders replied to restore parity to the game when Eddie Nketiah scored with a fine strike.



Later in the second half, Arsenal took the lead for the first time in the game through Bukayo Saka’s equalizer in the 53rd minute.

While a Lisandro Martinez strike would restore parity for Manchester United in the 59th minute to make it 2-2, a second goal by Eddie Nketiah in the 90th minute sealed a 3-2 win for Arsenal.



In today’s game, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the match as Arsenal picked the crucial three points to stay on top of the English Premier League table.



Thomas Partey's game in numbers:



• 90 minutes played • 73 touches • 40 passes completed • 9 passes into the final third • 7 ball recoveries • 5 ground duels won • 3 clearances • 2/2 tackles won • 2/2 successful dribbles