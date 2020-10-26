Thomas Partey possesses the qualities of Patrick Vieira - Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira

Inter Allies head coach, Tony Lokko, is convinced that Thomas Partey will have a big impact on Arsenal, saying he is more skillful than club legend, Patrick Vieira.

Partey joined the Premier League giants from Atletico Madrid this summer on the transfer deadline day.



The 27-year-old has been on a fine form and made the headlines in their 2:1 win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League in Austria.



Following the win last week, Arsenal legend, Martin Keown compared the Ghanaian to club legend, Patrick Vieira.



“This is where he looks like Patrick Vieira, travelling with the ball and making things happen," lauded Arsenal legend, Martin Keown.

However, according to Lokko, Partey will have an impact on the club stressing that he has the qualities of Vieira but more skilful.



“I believe he is going to have a big impact,” Lokko told The Mail.



“I see him play like Vieira. But he is more skilful. Vieira was a ball-winner but, with Thomas, he is more offensive,” he added.



Partey made his full Premier League debut in their 1:0 defeat to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.