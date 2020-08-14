Sports News

Thomas Partey prefers Arsenal over Juventus move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

With the season finally over, Thomas Partey is looking to sorting out his future and it is said that he prefers a move to Arsenal over Juventus.

The season ended for Partey on Thursday night when Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League after losing quarter-final clash against RB Leipzig 2-1 in Lisbon. The 27-year-old was not 100 per cent fit after picking an injury prior to the tournament hence was not used on the night.



The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Ghanaian international and it appears they may end up getting their number target this summer. Partey, who has also been linked with Juventus, is interested in continuing his career in Premier League.



Two bids from Arsenal have been rejected by Atletico Madrid as they failed to meet the asking price by Spanish club while Juventus appear capable of presenting the right amount which is 50m euros.



But, the Italian club would have to reconsider their decision as the player does not want to play for them. Arsenal, on the other hand, must cough up said amount to get the holding midfielder.

Partey has been a key player for Diego Simeone’s men, since breaking into the first team in 2015. In the just-finished campaign, he made 46 appearances in all competitions and mostly excelled in midfield









