Thomas Partey provides second Premier League assist as Arsenal thump Sheffield United

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in devastating form as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a thumping victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Partey served French forward Alexander Lacazette with a sumptuous assist to crown a majestic display at the Bramall Lane. The Gunner won 3-0 as Partey provided his second assist in the English top-flight.
The former Atletico Madrid star responded to recent criticism by bossing the midfield on Sunday, helping his side to a routine win.
The 27-year-old has been nominated for the club's man of the match following his performance in the game.
Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring in the first half before profiting from a Partey assist to make in three for the Gunners, his brace was sandwiched by a Gabriel Martinelli strike.
The French attacker was later replaced by English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah, with Ethan Ampadu also featuring for Sheffield United.
